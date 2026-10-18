Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's Leningrad region: VK data center came under attack - VIDEO

On the night of October 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a massive attack on Russia's Leningrad region. Explosions thundered in the region all night.

As 1news.az reports citing lenta.ru, this was announced by the region's governor Alexander Drozdenko.

"More than 100 drones have already been destroyed over the region, combat operations are continuing," he said.

One of the AFU's targets was the VK data center. This was reported by the company's press service. They clarified that this did not affect the operation of the services: as of 06:00 Moscow time (07:00 Baku time), all of the company's services are available to users as usual.

In addition, the "Petersburg Oil Terminal" also came under attack. As reported by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, a fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise, and it is being extinguished by Emergencies Ministry personnel. In addition, fires were recorded at civilian infrastructure facilities in the Nevsky, Krasnoselsky, Krasnogvardeysky, and Moskovsky districts.

"There are no casualties. Mobile internet disruptions are possible," Beglov noted.

According to Drozdenko, in the area of the city of Kirovsk, debris fell on a private house, and in Vsevolzhsk, on an apartment building. Emergency services personnel are also working there now. No injuries were reported.

Pulkovo Airport has restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft. The airport's services sheltered passengers and employees in safe places.

The government of the Leningrad region warned residents about possible power outages. They explained this by the fact that the debris of downed drones damages wires on power lines when it falls.