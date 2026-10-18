Rezaei: Iran has developed a new plan against the U.S. and Israel

Iran has developed a new plan against the U.S. and Israel.

As 1news.az reports, this was written on the social network X by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei.

"Iran's armed forces have developed a more devastating plan against a new adventure than during the 12-day and 40-day wars," he said.

According to Rezaei, statements by the U.S. and Israel, full of threats, will not change reality.

"Iran's new operational plan will not be carried out according to the rules they are used to," added the secretary of the Iranian Security Council.