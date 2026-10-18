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BFMTV: 855 people arrested during protests in Paris - VIDEO

1news Staff13:10 - Today
BFMTV: 855 people arrested during protests in Paris - VIDEO

At least 855 people were detained during the riots in the French capital, Paris.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the BFMTV television channel.

According to the information, another 17 people are in custody in Limoges, where the day before the bell tower of the city hall building, set on fire by radicals, collapsed

According to the television channel, clashes between protesters and police resulted in injuries among law enforcement officers: 13 police officers and two firefighters were injured in Paris. It is noted that there is a casualty among the protesters: one of the march participants became unwell and died in the emergency room.

At the same time, French law enforcement agencies have recorded a sharp rise in cases of looting. According to the France 24 television channel, the perpetrators, using the protests as cover, ransacked jewelry salons, premium clothing stores, cosmetics shops and bakeries in Marseille, while firefighters managed to prevent a fire in a shoe store. In Lille, looters broke into an Apple store, and in Nice into sportswear stores and a motorcycle dealership. Protesters were also seen scattering stolen goods through the streets and smashing shop windows.

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