Turkey's Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day - PHOTO
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day.
As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the foreign policy agency's page on the social network X.
"We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence!" the post says.
Kardeş Azerbaycan’ın bağımsızlığının yeniden tesisinin 35. yıldönümü kutlu olsun! https://t.co/VWCZSMdyqE — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) October 18, 2026
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