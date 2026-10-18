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U.S. vice president names cause of unrest in France

1news Staff13:56 - Today
U.S. vice president names cause of unrest in France

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has linked the unrest in France to the migration policy of Western countries.

As 1news.az reports, he published his statement on the social network X, accompanying it with a video of the burning town hall in the city of Limoges.

"Western liberals brought people from the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were warned that this would lead to such consequences, but they did not listen," Vance wrote.

He expressed hope that France would be able to stop what is happening before the fire destroys other historical monuments.

"I pray that France, a beautiful country with wonderful people, stops this madness before other landmarks burn down," the American vice president added.

Vance also addressed Americans, urging them to pay attention to the events in France. According to him, this is exactly the kind of future that congressmen from the Democratic Party want for the United States.

The statement came against the backdrop of unrest that broke out on October 17 in several French cities during protests against the rising cost of living and the deteriorating quality of public services. In Limoges, the rioters set fire to the historic town hall, which opened in 1883. According to French authorities, the building sustained serious damage.

At the same time, the French authorities link the violence to the actions of radical groups and rioters. Migration policy was not a central theme of the protests themselves.

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