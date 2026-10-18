Embassy of the Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the restoration of independence - PHOTO
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Restoration of Independence.
As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the diplomatic mission's page on the social network X.
"The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress," the publication says.
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of its Independence. 🇦🇿 The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress. #October18 https://t.co/fm46yN14dq — Netherlands in Azerbaijan (@NLinAzerbaijan) October 18, 2026