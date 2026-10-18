 A man who owed nearly 20,000 manats in child support was arrested in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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A man who owed nearly 20,000 manats in child support was arrested in Azerbaijan

1news Staff18:20 - Today
A man who owed nearly 20,000 manats in child support was arrested in Azerbaijan

Another persistent child support defaulter has been arrested in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports citing modern.az, a criminal case was opened against 36-year-old Mushfig Jafarov (name changed), a resident of the Gabala district, for failure to pay child support in the amount of more than 18,000 manats.

According to available information, in 2012 the accused officially registered a marriage with the victim. In 2013 and 2015, the couple had two children. However, due to disagreements in their relationship, the couple divorced in 2017.

At that time, the Yasamal District Court ordered the man to pay 136 manats per month for each child — 272 manats in total. In 2024, the same court increased the payments to 235 manats for each child. Thus, the total amount of monthly child support rose to 470 manats.

However, M. Jafarov did not pay the child support on time and in full, and for this he was subjected to administrative arrest three times — for 10, 20, and 25 days. Despite a warning about possible criminal prosecution, the situation did not change.

As a result, a criminal case was opened against M. Jafarov under the relevant article. During questioning, he stated that he would not be able to repay the debt in full, but would pay it in installments.

The victim said that due to the lack of timely and full payments, she had to raise the children alone. According to her, the last time her ex-husband sent her money by mail was in 2021 — 257 manats.

By the court's decision, M. Jafarov was sentenced to one year and six months of imprisonment.

Recall that last month, a 42-year-old man who had not been paying child support was arrested in Baku's Sabunchu district.

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