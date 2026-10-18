Zelensky: U.S. has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine

The United States has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the program "Meet the Press" on NBC News.

"We are very grateful for this (the transfer of intelligence to Kyiv - ed.). Now everything is working," he said in response to a question on the matter.

According to him, the exchange of intelligence information had been suspended for "a certain period of time." At the same time, Zelensky did not specify exactly when the process resumed.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed hope that talks with the American delegates would take place as early as the coming week.