 Death toll from flooding in Istanbul rises | 1news.az
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Death toll from flooding in Istanbul rises

1news Staff17:54 - Today
Death toll from flooding in Istanbul rises

The death toll from the flooding in Turkey's Istanbul has reached six, with the body of one missing person found.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the IHA agency.

"The body of one of the two people who went missing after a car was swept away by flooding caused by heavy downpours in Istanbul's Pendik district has been found," the statement said.

Of the three people who were in the car, one managed to get out. He broke a window and grabbed hold of a branch, while the other two disappeared in the floodwaters. The body of one of the two missing persons has been found, and the search for the second person continues. Information about the identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed.

In October, Istanbul faced the worst flooding in the past 83-84 years, caused by abnormally heavy rains that began on October 14.

According to official data as of October 18, several residents are listed as missing, and more than 3,000 people have been evacuated. In some districts of the city, up to 272 mm of precipitation fell.

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