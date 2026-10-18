EU congratulates Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence

The Delegation of the European Union in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the diplomatic mission's page on the social network X.

"The Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan warmly congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of the Restoration of Independence.

May this special day bring pride, joy and renewed hope for a future of peace, prosperity and progress," the post reads.