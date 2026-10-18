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Philipp Kirkorov revealed how he would like to die

1news Staff20:38 - Today
Philipp Kirkorov revealed how he would like to die

Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov shared a secret about his wishes for the twilight of his days.

As 1news.az reports citing KP.RU, the 59-year-old artist admitted that he would like to leave this world at an advanced age, surrounded by splendor and comfort.

It was in fact the man of the hour, Nikolai Baskov, who revealed the secret, voicing it from the stage as he recalled their conversation in the Kremlin. "I asked: 'Philipp, what is your most cherished dream?'

"I declare: 'My deepest aspiration is to pass away in advanced years, surrounded by prosperity.' Then Kirkorov asks: 'And what is your most cherished wish?' And I answer: 'To see that,'" Baskov said, making the audience laugh.

It is noted that Kirkorov declined to buy a present for his 50-year-old friend, yielding to the birthday boy's superstitions. Philipp jokingly proclaimed himself to be the best gift, putting off the choice of a present until Baskov moves into his seven-room country mansion.

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