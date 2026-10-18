 Trump's approval rating hits record low | 1news.az
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Trump's approval rating hits record low

1news Staff21:45 - 18 / 10 / 2026
Trump's approval rating hits record low

The approval rating of President Donald Trump's policies in the United States has reached a record low, with more and more Americans supporting the Democratic Party two weeks before the midterm elections to Congress.

As 1news.az reports, this is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by The Washington Post (WP) newspaper, the ABC television network, and the French sociological service Ipsos.

According to their data, the head of state's approval rating stood at 33%, which is 4 percentage points (p.p.) lower than in July and 8 p.p. lower than in October 2025.

In the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democrats lead the Republicans by 8 p.p., compared with 3 p.p. in July. Respondents said their dissatisfaction with the Republicans is linked primarily to Trump's actions, as well as to rising inflation in the country caused by the war with Iran: 65% of respondents believe the operation against Tehran was a mistake.

At the same time, 48% of poll participants complained that their financial situation had worsened after Trump returned to the post of head of state in 2025. This is the highest figure for any president recorded in WP and ABC polls since 1986.

The poll was conducted on October 9-13 among 2,545 adult Americans.

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