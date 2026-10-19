In Ecuador, a cross fell on a church rector during a service - VIDEO

The rector of the Ecuadorian Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the city of Guayaquil died after a cross fell on him during a service.

This is reported by 1news.az with reference to the TV channel T13.

According to its information, the cross located in the altar area tilted and fell on the priest on October 17 during a service that was broadcast online. The next day, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed the man's death on Facebook.