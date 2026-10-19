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MEDIA: Keen Sword exercises with the U.S. have begun in Japan

1news Staff08:15 - Today
MEDIA: Keen Sword exercises with the U.S. have begun in Japan

Large-scale U.S.-Japanese joint military exercises Keen Sword have begun across vast areas and waters of Japan with the participation of more than 57,000 people.

Until October 29, they will be conducted from the area of Taiwan to the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido, the Kyodo agency reports.

The maneuvers will involve 45,000 soldiers and officers from the Japanese side and approximately 12,000 from the American side, as well as up to 300 aircraft, warships, and a large amount of ground equipment. Units from seven more countries, including Australia, Germany, and France, are expected to take part.

During the exercises, Japan's new ground-based mobile "Type-25" missiles with a range of about 1,000 km will be demonstrated for the first time. The militaries of the two countries will practice cooperation in targeting and employing such weapons, however, actual missile launches will not be carried out.

The U.S. armed forces will also, for the first time during the exercises, deploy on the Japanese island of Yonaguni the newest unmanned mobile missile systems NMESIS and mobile MADIS launchers, designed to counter drones and other low-flying targets.

On the island of Hokkaido and in the northeast of Japan's main island of Honshu, drills will be held to repel ballistic missile strikes and air raids; in various regions of Japan, parachute and amphibious landings will be conducted, along with practicing cooperation in the evacuation of the wounded. Operations in the event of attacks in space and in cyberspace are also planned to be practiced. The Keen Sword maneuvers are held once every two years, alternating with the U.S.-Japanese Keen Edge command and staff exercises.

Source: TASS

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