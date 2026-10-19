Iran's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's threat to "finish the job"

If Washington decides to "finish the job" and attack Iran again, it should keep in mind that Iran also has "unfinished business," said the head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araghchi, on the social network X.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran came out of that confrontation even stronger. Want to try your luck again? You are welcome to. But be careful: we also have unfinished business," he wrote.