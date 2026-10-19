More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests

More than 2,000 people were detained in France during demonstrations by the "yellow vests" movement held the previous day, French authorities report.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez commented on the protests in a post on the social network X, which belongs to an American company.

"Holding protests is a fundamental right, but not spreading disorder by violent and organized methods," Nuñez wrote.

According to him, nothing can justify attacks on law enforcement officers and state institutions, damage to public buildings, unlawful entry into prefecture and city hall buildings, as well as the looting of stores.

The minister expressed support for the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who worked in difficult conditions during the demonstrations, including until late in the evening.

Nuñez stated that from noon onward, thousands of representatives of ultra-left forces intending to attack state institutions and clash with law enforcement officers took part in acts of violence. They were later joined by individuals who looted stores in many cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Nice, and Limoges.

According to the minister, more than 2,000 people have so far been detained in connection with the protests. He noted that investigations are underway to identify those involved in the unrest and hold them accountable.

Nuñez reported that more than 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured as a result of the violence during the demonstrations, emphasizing that this figure is not yet final.

The minister also pointed to the serious damage inflicted on numerous stores.

"The Republic will make no concessions to those who try to impose disorder and violence," he said.

According to police sources, during the demonstration in Paris one of the participants in the rally fell ill and was taken to a first-aid station. The man died at the entrance to the facility.

According to a statement by the Paris police department, the cause of death was cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The previous day, the "yellow vests," who were also supported by students, held demonstrations across France against the rising cost of living and high fuel prices.

In Paris and many other cities, tensions between police and demonstrators escalated, with clashes and acts of violence taking place.

During the protests, numerous stores were looted, including boutiques of luxury brands. In the city of Limoges, the historic city hall building was set on fire.

Source: Anadolu