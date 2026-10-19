 More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests

1news Staff09:25 - Today
More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests

More than 2,000 people were detained in France during demonstrations by the "yellow vests" movement held the previous day, French authorities report.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez commented on the protests in a post on the social network X, which belongs to an American company.

"Holding protests is a fundamental right, but not spreading disorder by violent and organized methods," Nuñez wrote.

According to him, nothing can justify attacks on law enforcement officers and state institutions, damage to public buildings, unlawful entry into prefecture and city hall buildings, as well as the looting of stores.

The minister expressed support for the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who worked in difficult conditions during the demonstrations, including until late in the evening.

Nuñez stated that from noon onward, thousands of representatives of ultra-left forces intending to attack state institutions and clash with law enforcement officers took part in acts of violence. They were later joined by individuals who looted stores in many cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Nice, and Limoges.

According to the minister, more than 2,000 people have so far been detained in connection with the protests. He noted that investigations are underway to identify those involved in the unrest and hold them accountable.

Nuñez reported that more than 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured as a result of the violence during the demonstrations, emphasizing that this figure is not yet final.

The minister also pointed to the serious damage inflicted on numerous stores.

"The Republic will make no concessions to those who try to impose disorder and violence," he said.

According to police sources, during the demonstration in Paris one of the participants in the rally fell ill and was taken to a first-aid station. The man died at the entrance to the facility.

According to a statement by the Paris police department, the cause of death was cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The previous day, the "yellow vests," who were also supported by students, held demonstrations across France against the rising cost of living and high fuel prices.

In Paris and many other cities, tensions between police and demonstrators escalated, with clashes and acts of violence taking place.

During the protests, numerous stores were looted, including boutiques of luxury brands. In the city of Limoges, the historic city hall building was set on fire.

Source: Anadolu

Share:
865

In focus

President's Diary

TƏBİB placed under the Ministry of Health

Economy

How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

Opinion

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

Politics

A review of the president's activities over the past week has been posted on his social media accounts

World

Israel eliminated three Hamas militants in Gaza

Mass protests in Italy: hundreds of participants detained, damage estimated at €1.3 million

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature: what will change for users? - PHOTO

France's interior minister submits resignation amid protests

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

At least seven killed in explosion and fire at military base in Canada

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Trial of Katy Perry's ex-husband in rape case begins

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Latest news

Maria Zakharova explained why Russia sent a note to Kazakhstan after Navai's arrest

Today, 11:42

Anar Bayramov appointed minister of health

Today, 11:37

Teymur Musayev relieved of his post as head of the Ministry of Health and appointed deputy prime minister

Today, 11:36

TƏBİB placed under the Ministry of Health

Today, 11:35

Israel eliminated three Hamas militants in Gaza

Today, 11:00

Mass protests in Italy: hundreds of participants detained, damage estimated at €1.3 million

Today, 10:35

How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

Today, 10:20

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature: what will change for users? - PHOTO

Today, 10:05

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

Today, 09:42

France's interior minister submits resignation amid protests

Today, 09:35

More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests

Today, 09:25

Iran's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's threat to "finish the job"

Today, 09:00

Tanker struck by a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 08:45

Trump accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to end the conflict

Today, 08:40

In Turkey, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony

Today, 08:20

MEDIA: Keen Sword exercises with the U.S. have begun in Japan

Today, 08:15

In Ecuador, a cross fell on a church rector during a service - VIDEO

Today, 00:05

Street leading to the Cathedral vandalized in Milan

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:48

Gulf Cooperation Council accuses Iran of attacks

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:33

Trump expresses support for Netanyahu in upcoming elections

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:10
All news