 "Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Opinion

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

1news Staff09:42 - Today
"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

While certain Turkish political circles and media structures accuse Azerbaijan of insufficient solidarity with Palestine because of its relations with Israel, data on the delivery of goods through third countries and on oil transit via Ceyhan call into question the consistency of such moral assessments.

It turns out that demands are being made of Baku that the critics themselves are not always ready to apply to their own arguments and approaches.

Against the backdrop of data from international analytical companies showing that pragmatic business is hidden behind loud anti-Israeli slogans, attempts to criticize Azerbaijan are a classic example of double standards.

The myth of "zero trade"

The Turkish authorities declared a complete halt to trade operations and an embargo against Israel as of May 2, 2024. But despite Ankara's statements at the official level about a complete cessation of trade ties with Israel and the reduction of trade to "zero," maritime shipping data and official international trade statistics testify to a completely different reality.

Although the Turkish government has banned ships flying the Turkish flag from entering Israeli ports, trade has continued through roundabout routes. A fleet of vessels owned by Turkey or operated from Turkish ports continues to transport cargo to Israel unimpeded under the flags of such countries as the Marshall Islands, Panama, Malta, and Liberia.

A policy in which anti-Israeli slogans are voiced in public while economic benefit continues to be extracted behind the scenes is not entirely sincere. Those who try to accuse Azerbaijan should first of all explain the ships heading daily from their own country to Israel. Thanks to these opaque supply schemes, steel, cement, construction materials, and raw materials loaded at Turkish ports continue to directly supply Israeli industry.

According to official data from Israel and international statistical organizations such as UN Comtrade and Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), goods of Turkish origin arrive in Israel through the ports and free economic zones of third countries, including Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Egypt, with the cargo documents (bills of lading) being altered. Israeli sources still record trade turnover worth hundreds of millions of dollars in imports of goods of Turkish origin.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) presents these figures in its reports without indicating the code "Israel," masking the data under the designations "unspecified country" or "aid to Palestine." However, it is hardly a secret that Palestine's infrastructure capabilities do not allow for the import of such enormous volumes of cement and metal, and as a result it is not difficult to assume that these goods are going directly to the Israeli market.

Another contradiction: oil via Ceyhan

Another topic of speculation by marginal groups in the Turkish media is the oil route along which crude oil reaches Israel through the port of Ceyhan. Data from international analytical companies in the energy sector, for example Kpler, show that the volumes of oil loaded at the port of Ceyhan in Turkey and delivered to Israel have not decreased in the slightest; on the contrary, in certain periods they have even grown.

Turkish officials explain their position by saying that they are "bound by international agreements and cannot interfere in the operation of a transit pipeline." But if Turkey, citing its international legal and economic obligations, does not halt this process, then on what grounds does it criticize the strategic partnerships and international agreements that Azerbaijan is building within the framework of its own independent foreign policy? This is an obvious example of double standards.

Azerbaijan has never resorted to hidden mechanisms in foreign policy. Baku builds relations with both Israel and Palestine openly, transparently, and in accordance with the norms of international law.

Therefore, the question is not whether the Turks have trade ties with the Israelis, but how far public statements correspond to actual actions. If declarations of a complete halt to trade are being made, then these words must be confirmed by data. And if critics of Azerbaijan demand what they are not ready to demand consistently of their own country, then this is no longer about principles but about political selectivity. Moral claims are convincing only when they are made according to the same rules.

Elnara Mammadova

Share:
940

In focus

President's Diary

TƏBİB placed under the Ministry of Health

Economy

How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

Opinion

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

Politics

A review of the president's activities over the past week has been posted on his social media accounts

Opinion

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

Brotherhood is not a leash: Baku rejects the role of the "follower"

From "football" to "academic": diplomatic déjà vu in relations between Ankara and Yerevan

COP17 in Yerevan: Armenia's environmental facade and the price of irresponsibility

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

COP17 in Yerevan: Armenia's environmental facade and the price of irresponsibility

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Ilgar Velizade: Iranian circles should deal with their own problems rather than lecture Azerbaijan

Latest news

Maria Zakharova explained why Russia sent a note to Kazakhstan after Navai's arrest

Today, 11:42

Anar Bayramov appointed minister of health

Today, 11:37

Teymur Musayev relieved of his post as head of the Ministry of Health and appointed deputy prime minister

Today, 11:36

TƏBİB placed under the Ministry of Health

Today, 11:35

Israel eliminated three Hamas militants in Gaza

Today, 11:00

Mass protests in Italy: hundreds of participants detained, damage estimated at €1.3 million

Today, 10:35

How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

Today, 10:20

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature: what will change for users? - PHOTO

Today, 10:05

"Zero trade" with Israel: Ankara's declarations versus the facts

Today, 09:42

France's interior minister submits resignation amid protests

Today, 09:35

More than 2,000 people detained in France at "yellow vest" protests

Today, 09:25

Iran's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's threat to "finish the job"

Today, 09:00

Tanker struck by a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 08:45

Trump accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to end the conflict

Today, 08:40

In Turkey, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony

Today, 08:20

MEDIA: Keen Sword exercises with the U.S. have begun in Japan

Today, 08:15

In Ecuador, a cross fell on a church rector during a service - VIDEO

Today, 00:05

Street leading to the Cathedral vandalized in Milan

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:48

Gulf Cooperation Council accuses Iran of attacks

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:33

Trump expresses support for Netanyahu in upcoming elections

18 / 10 / 2026, 23:10
All news