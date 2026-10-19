Rubio: The absence of elections in Ukraine is not the main reason the war continues

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the absence of elections in Ukraine is not the main reason the war continues.

"The question of elections comes up, and I'm not saying it doesn't matter, but that is not the main reason why the war is still going on," Rubio noted.

He also expressed disappointment over Ukraine's attacks on tankers belonging to American companies in the Black Sea.

"What is most disappointing is what we have discussed publicly: for example, several months ago we saw strikes on energy vessels in the Black Sea," the head of the U.S. State Department said.

Source: Breitbart News