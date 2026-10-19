U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has effectively declared the main obstacle to peace to be not the fact of Russian aggression against Ukraine itself, but the refusal of the victim of that very aggression to voluntarily hand over to the occupier its own territories, recognized as belonging to it under international law.

By this strange logic, the conflict continues not because Ukraine was attacked, but because it refuses to give Russia its own land as a gift.

"Ukraine says: 'We cannot give up the remaining 11% of Donbas, because this line of defense is the last one for us.' Thus, this lies at the heart of this conflict. There are many other problems now, but ultimately the conflict continues because of this," Rubio said in an interview with the Breitbart portal.

He emphasized that, from Washington's point of view, the current situation complicates the negotiation process because of the difficulties in finding a compromise among all the parties.

"We think this war will ultimately end. But it is not easy, not because little effort is being made, not because [the U.S. president's son-in-law] Jared Kushner, [the American leader's special envoy] Steve Witkoff and others have invested so much time in it, but because the dynamic of what I have just described has come to a standstill," Rubio added.