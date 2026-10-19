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Netanyahu threatens Israel's adversaries with new powerful strikes

1news Staff16:20 - Today
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Netanyahu threatens Israel's adversaries with new powerful strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited one of the Israeli Air Force bases and threatened from there new powerful strikes against his country's adversaries.

"I am at one of the Air Force bases. I spoke with the base commander and was impressed by the level of readiness, determination and ability to strike our enemies whenever it is required," said Netanyahu, whose video address was distributed by the prime minister's office.

"I say to our enemies: do not test us. You will receive strikes even more powerful than those you have received so far. And we all know what colossal successes we have achieved thanks to our brave pilots, our ground crews, the Israel Defense Forces and the government of Israel," he added.

Earlier, Netanyahu claimed several times that Israel could be subjected to strikes by its adversaries ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. A day earlier, he presented an updated concept of Israel's national security, emphasizing the importance of delivering preemptive strikes against adversaries.

Source: TASS

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