Representatives of European countries sowed and supported unrest in Georgia, but they have gotten the same thing at home.

This was stated to journalists by the secretary general of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia," Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, commenting on the events in France.

"The trouble that they (the Europeans - ed.) organized in Georgia was not a random process. All of this was happening with their financing. Of course, now they are all absolutely exposed. Everyone knows everything, I mean society, who acted how toward Georgia. Today, the misfortune that they arranged in Georgia is taking place in their own country," Kaladze said.

The politician once again recalled that in recent years European officials came to Georgia, ambassadors of foreign states supported the protesters, financed them, and attended anti-government rallies. "It was a complete catastrophe," he added.

On October 17, mass demonstrations against rising fuel prices and the decline in the population's purchasing power took place in Paris and across France. According to the organizers' estimates, 800,000 people took part in them, while the Interior Ministry counted 550,000, which was twice as many as the forecasts of analysts from the security agencies. In a number of cities, the protests escalated into riots and clashes with police.

Source: TASS