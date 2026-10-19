 Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces

1news Staff17:11 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set tasks to improve the readiness of the armed forces and the quality of troop training. This was reported by the press service of the head of state following his meeting with First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff Aitkurman Omarbekov and Deputy Minister of Defense Tatyana Saveleva.

"Following the meeting, the head of state set a number of tasks to improve the readiness of the armed forces and the quality of troop training, to provide financial support for the army's priority needs and to make rational use of budget funds," the statement said.

As noted by the press service, the president heard reports on the state of the army's combat and mobilization readiness, as well as on the financial support of combat training. Special attention was paid to improving the military command system, increasing the speed of decision-making and the readiness of troops to carry out assigned tasks.

In addition, issues of mobilization planning, training of the military reserve, financing of army development programs and increasing the efficiency of the use of budget funds were discussed.

Earlier, Tokayev stated at a ceremony presenting state awards to employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that work has begun in Kazakhstan on reforming the armed forces and creating a new-model army. According to him, the republic's army must meet modern requirements and be ready to repel any threat.

Source: TASS

 

Share:
646

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Society

Press Council urges Turkish media not to spread biased information about Azerbaijan

Society

Earthquake strikes Ismayilli: tremors felt in several villages

Opinion

The shattered storefronts of French "democracy": why street chaos will not take root in Azerbaijan

World

Office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv

The European Commission has rejected the U.S. proposal to resume gas purchases from Russia

Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces

Tbilisi says the EU supported unrest in Georgia but got it at home

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

Latest news

Leyla Aliyeva is on a visit to Turkmenistan - PHOTO

Today, 18:50

Press Council urges Turkish media not to spread biased information about Azerbaijan

Today, 18:10

Office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv

Today, 17:25

The European Commission has rejected the U.S. proposal to resume gas purchases from Russia

Today, 17:20

Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces

Today, 17:11

Tbilisi says the EU supported unrest in Georgia but got it at home

Today, 17:10

Farhad Mammadov: What's happening with the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Today, 16:30

Netanyahu threatens Israel's adversaries with new powerful strikes

Today, 16:20

Mehrdad Ehlaki appointed Iran's defense minister

Today, 16:05

France to introduce partial curfew in a number of cities

Today, 15:45

Adnan Ahmedzade's detention extended by six months

Today, 15:40

Israel's Elbit Systems to supply Azerbaijan with missile systems worth $235 million - VIDEO

Today, 15:35

Qatar warns of risk of worsening global energy crisis

Today, 15:00

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Today, 14:32

Rubio names the reason for the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Today, 14:10

Mazahir Panahov to observe elections in Serbia

Today, 13:32

The rains do not subside: the death toll from mudslides in Turkey continues to rise

Today, 13:18

Azerbaijanis hand over generators to Ukraine

Today, 12:55

Rubio: The absence of elections in Ukraine is not the main reason the war continues

Today, 12:52

Earthquake strikes Ismayilli: tremors felt in several villages

Today, 12:47
All news