Tokayev sets tasks to improve the readiness of Kazakhstan's armed forces

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set tasks to improve the readiness of the armed forces and the quality of troop training. This was reported by the press service of the head of state following his meeting with First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff Aitkurman Omarbekov and Deputy Minister of Defense Tatyana Saveleva.

"Following the meeting, the head of state set a number of tasks to improve the readiness of the armed forces and the quality of troop training, to provide financial support for the army's priority needs and to make rational use of budget funds," the statement said.

As noted by the press service, the president heard reports on the state of the army's combat and mobilization readiness, as well as on the financial support of combat training. Special attention was paid to improving the military command system, increasing the speed of decision-making and the readiness of troops to carry out assigned tasks.

In addition, issues of mobilization planning, training of the military reserve, financing of army development programs and increasing the efficiency of the use of budget funds were discussed.

Earlier, Tokayev stated at a ceremony presenting state awards to employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that work has begun in Kazakhstan on reforming the armed forces and creating a new-model army. According to him, the republic's army must meet modern requirements and be ready to repel any threat.

Source: TASS