 Arrest warrant issued for Raúl Castro in the United States | 1news.az
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Arrest warrant issued for Raúl Castro in the United States

1news Staff19:55 - Today
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Arrest warrant issued for Raúl Castro in the United States

A court in Florida has issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro as part of an investigation into the downing of two humanitarian aircraft in 1996. This was reported by NBC6.

The warrant was signed by Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan of Florida's 11th Judicial Circuit. According to the state's Attorney General James Uthmeier, Castro is charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens.

As Reuters reported earlier, the charges are connected to the 1996 incident in which the Cuban Air Force shot down two aircraft belonging to the humanitarian organization Brothers to the Rescue, founded by Cuban emigrants in Miami. At the time, Raúl Castro served as Cuba's minister of defense.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called the criminal prosecution of the former leader a political move with no legal basis.

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