Trump adviser Richard Grenell investigated on suspicion of influence peddling

At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump, an inquiry has been launched into his adviser Richard Grenell over possible involvement in influence peddling. Grenell himself rejects the accusations, Axios reports.

The review is being conducted by the White House counsel's office. It was prompted by information passed on by Trump's former attorney Alina Habba, who spoke of suspicious offers made by Grenell.

According to the accusers, in May 2025 the adviser proposed to Turkish entrepreneur Turhan Mildon a scheme under which the businessman was to make donations to the John F. Kennedy Center. In exchange, he was allegedly promised meetings with Trump and access to the U.S. administration.

One of the key pieces of evidence is considered to be a text message sent by Grenell. Habba and Mildon's lawyers claim the money was transferred, but the cultural center did not receive it. Grenell, for his part, stated that the entrepreneur had not given him any funds.

In 2025–2026, Grenell headed the John F. Kennedy Center. He previously served as U.S. ambassador to Germany, as well as acting Director of National Intelligence of the United States.