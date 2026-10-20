A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Today, October 20, Azerbaijan's Sabah will play its next match in the general stage of the UEFA Champions League.

As 1news.az reports, in the third round the Masazyr club will face Germany's Borussia (Dortmund).

The match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium and will begin at 20:45.

We recall that after two rounds Sabah, with three points to its credit, occupies 22nd place in the standings.

UEFA Champions League

General stage, third round

October 20

20:45. Sabah (Azerbaijan) — Borussia (Dortmund, Germany).