 14 people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Colombia | 1news.az
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14 people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Colombia

1news Staff08:55 - Today
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14 people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Colombia

In southwestern Colombia, at least 14 people were killed and seven others injured as a result of a ground collapse at an illegal gold mine.

As the Caracol television channel reports, this was announced by the Secretary for Peace and Human Rights of the department of Nariño, Alex González.

"At the moment, 14 deaths are known. There are also seven injured. By now, the search operations have already been completed," he said.

Earlier, nine deaths were reported.

According to González, the tragedy occurred at an illegal open-pit mine in the municipality of Santa Bárbara. As a result of the ground collapse, miners who were extracting gold were trapped under the rubble.

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