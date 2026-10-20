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Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

1news Staff09:30 - Today
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Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

The most likely sanction against the Manchester City football club for violating financial rules is the deduction of a large number of points, which would guarantee the team's relegation from the English Premier League (EPL) at the end of the season.

This is reported by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Earlier, the EPL confirmed that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty on almost all counts of the charges related to serious violations of financial rules.

According to the Daily Mail, the club also faces a substantial fine.

The independent commission established that between 2009 and 2018, Manchester City entered into fictitious contracts with a number of its commercial partners, and also used sham agreements with others in order to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce its expenses. The club submitted distorted financial statements and concealed the true state of its finances from auditors and football regulators. Manchester City substantially breached the spending limits of both the Premier League and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). During the Premier League's investigation, Manchester City repeatedly breached its obligations of cooperation and good faith toward the league.

Manchester City has won seven matches at the start of the English championship season and leads the standings with 21 points.

Source: TASS

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