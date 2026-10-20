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Trump suggested that someone other than Zelensky represent Ukraine at the talks

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Trump suggested that someone other than Zelensky represent Ukraine at the talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said that perhaps the time has come for someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct negotiations on behalf of Kyiv.

"Zelensky doesn't know what he's talking about. Zelensky is a man who should have settled this war long ago. If he had listened to me, he would have made a much better deal long ago," Trump told reporters.

"I think it's time for someone else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine, because what has happened? A huge number of people have died. They are losing their male population," he said.

"Maybe it's time for Zelensky to find someone else to conduct the negotiations," Trump added.

"Zelensky is not really helping to solve the problem. I think he doesn't want to end the war, but I want people not to die. We have given Ukraine a lot. And they have given us nothing," the president continued.

Commenting on the possibility of talks on ending the war in Ukraine without the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump stated that he intends to make every effort to end the conflict regardless of who is present at the negotiating table.

Source: Anadolu

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