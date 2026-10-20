Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is ready to take part in a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to him, the main issue of such talks could be nuclear disarmament.

Answering a question about the possibility of a meeting on settling the conflict in Ukraine, Trump noted that he had not yet agreed to such a format, but did not rule out his participation in the future.

At the same time, the American leader stated that, in his assessment, Russia is behaving "quite normally" toward Ukraine.

Trump emphasized that the main attention at a possible meeting of the three leaders would be devoted to nuclear weapons and denuclearization. He also noted that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, Russia ranks second, and China third, while China's nuclear potential is growing rapidly.

According to Trump, China may need about five years to significantly reduce the gap in this area.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia and China, despite their close relations with Tehran, provided Iran with only limited support.

According to the American leader, Moscow and Beijing could have done much more to help Iran, but did not take full advantage of this opportunity.

Trump called such a situation a very positive factor.

Source: Anadolu