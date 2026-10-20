 Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

1news Staff10:38 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is ready to take part in a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to him, the main issue of such talks could be nuclear disarmament.

Answering a question about the possibility of a meeting on settling the conflict in Ukraine, Trump noted that he had not yet agreed to such a format, but did not rule out his participation in the future.

At the same time, the American leader stated that, in his assessment, Russia is behaving "quite normally" toward Ukraine.

Trump emphasized that the main attention at a possible meeting of the three leaders would be devoted to nuclear weapons and denuclearization. He also noted that the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, Russia ranks second, and China third, while China's nuclear potential is growing rapidly.

According to Trump, China may need about five years to significantly reduce the gap in this area.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia and China, despite their close relations with Tehran, provided Iran with only limited support.

According to the American leader, Moscow and Beijing could have done much more to help Iran, but did not take full advantage of this opportunity.

Trump called such a situation a very positive factor.

Source: Anadolu

Share:
331

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Opinion

Europe on the barricades: social explosion, systemic dictatorship, and Brussels' blindness

Politics

The Aliyev doctrine: How Azerbaijan protects its secular identity from politicized religion

Sport

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

World

Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

Pashinyan's slip of the tongue cost an official his career

Trump suggested that someone other than Zelensky represent Ukraine at the talks

Pashinyan promises to strictly crack down on violations in municipal elections

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Belgium intends to deliver 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year

White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

At least seven killed in explosion and fire at military base in Canada

Latest news

Azerbaijani oil rises in price by almost 2%

Today, 11:00

Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

Today, 10:38

Pashinyan's slip of the tongue cost an official his career

Today, 10:28

Trump suggested that someone other than Zelensky represent Ukraine at the talks

Today, 10:25

Europe on the barricades: social explosion, systemic dictatorship, and Brussels' blindness

Today, 10:20

Pashinyan promises to strictly crack down on violations in municipal elections

Today, 10:05

The Aliyev doctrine: How Azerbaijan protects its secular identity from politicized religion

Today, 10:00

Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

Today, 09:30

Media: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth secretly visited Israel

Today, 09:05

14 people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Colombia

Today, 08:55

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Today, 08:50

Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

Today, 08:42

Trump believes that Paris will turn into a "Muslim city"

Today, 08:30

Media: U.S. has not approved the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Today, 08:25

Trump adviser Richard Grenell investigated on suspicion of influence peddling

19 / 10 / 2026, 23:55

Curfew imposed in central Paris

19 / 10 / 2026, 23:35

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed measures to draw attention to the shrinking of the Caspian Sea

19 / 10 / 2026, 22:45

Ronaldo fined and suspended from Portugal national team games for a month

19 / 10 / 2026, 22:35

Monkeypox confirmed in five people in St. Petersburg

19 / 10 / 2026, 21:00

A Zurich–Shanghai flight made an emergency landing in Baku

19 / 10 / 2026, 20:46
All news