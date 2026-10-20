Axios: Zelensky asked senators to put pressure on Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to a group of senators from both parties with a request to put pressure on Donald Trump's administration in order to secure the lifting of restrictions on intelligence sharing and arms supplies.

Axios reports this.

During an online conversation with the senators, which was led by Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, Zelensky spoke about the problems Ukraine has encountered. In particular, he noted that the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems are still operating with certain restrictions, despite statements to the contrary from the White House.

According to Zelensky, last week Ukraine three times did not receive warnings from the United States about Russian strikes with ballistic missiles. He suggested that this could indicate a restriction on intelligence sharing.

In addition, the Ukrainian president stated that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is not granting permission for the supply of interceptors for Patriot systems and AIM-9X missiles for NASAMS air defense systems, despite the fact that NATO countries have already paid for these deliveries.

Zelensky also said that he had proposed to the U.S. president's special envoys to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries for 30 days in exchange for providing Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles. However, according to him, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "showed no interest in this idea."