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Azerbaijan's consulate general in Istanbul placed under heightened security - VIDEO

1news Staff13:05 - Today
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Azerbaijan's consulate general in Istanbul placed under heightened security - VIDEO

The street where Azerbaijan's consulate general in Istanbul is located has been placed under the protection of armed police officers.

According to Oxu.Az, the area is currently under heightened security.

Let us recall that some time ago a protest took place in front of Azerbaijan's consulate general.

A group of religious activists chanted slogans against official Baku in connection with claims of a «ban on wearing hijabs» in educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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