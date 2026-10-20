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Dutch prime minister and his partner are expecting a baby

1news Staff14:40 - Today
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Dutch prime minister and his partner are expecting a baby

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his partner, Argentine hockey player Nicolás Keenan, are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news on Monday on social media.

"Someone special is on the way to us. See you in 2027, little one," Jetten and Keenan wrote on their Instagram account.

The couple also expressed gratitude to the egg donor and the surrogate mother named Lisa, thanks to whom their dream of parenthood became possible.

Jetten's party, Democrats 66, also commented on the upcoming addition to the family. According to the published statement, the couple was helped by acquaintances of theirs who are already raising children themselves. Both women are citizens of the Netherlands. At the same time, as the party emphasized, this is not a case of commercial surrogacy.

The statement notes that the women are glad to have the opportunity to help Jetten and Keenan become parents.

The surrogate mother Lisa, for her part, called her decision a special way to support close friends and help them fulfill a cherished dream.

The engagement of Rob Jetten and Nicolás Keenan became known in November 2024.

Source: Euronews

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