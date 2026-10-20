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Vucic: World War III is inevitable

1news Staff17:11 - Today
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Vucic: World War III is inevitable

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with journalist Ksenia Sobchak that World War III is "inevitable." In his opinion, the European Union is actively building up its weapons and preparing for a large-scale conflict, channeling enormous funds into military needs.

"If you don't see how Europe is arming itself, then you are simply pretending not to see it. And why is it arming itself, what for? It's like in Chekhov's dramas — if a rifle hangs on the wall in the first act, it will fire in the third... Europe, while talking about the need to protect itself from Russia, is arming itself dramatically. Who doesn't see this?" Vucic said.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that Russia would not be the first to use nuclear weapons and that such a scenario could only be a consequence of the other side's actions.

Source: Ostorozhno: Sobchak

 

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