Leyla Abdullayeva took part in a lunch with the first lady of France - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva took part in a lunch with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, organized for women ambassadors. The participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the status of women, the protection of children, education, and healthcare.

Abdullayeva wrote about this on her page on the social network X.

"A lunch of women ambassadors with the first lady of France. Sincere conversations on important topics: women, children, education, healthcare, and much more. Thank you, Madame Brigitte Macron, for your time and your hospitality!" the diplomat noted.