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Trump: Europeans and Americans are tired of the Ukrainian conflict

1news Staff08:30 - Today
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Trump: Europeans and Americans are tired of the Ukrainian conflict

Residents of European countries and the United States are tired of the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this.

"The European Union has quite a lot of money, although, I must say, they are already tired of spending it," the head of state said, answering reporters' questions at the White House.

He recalled that the United States had provided Ukraine with $350 billion. "We allocated colossal sums to Ukraine. We got nothing in return except expensive diesel fuel. Over these years, we have probably allocated more money to Ukraine than anyone else. Hundreds of billions of dollars. We got nothing in return, and American taxpayers are tired of this. We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal," the president added.

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