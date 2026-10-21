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Media: Iraq closes checkpoints on border with Iran

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Media: Iraq closes checkpoints on border with Iran

The government of Iraq has closed most of the checkpoints on the border with Iran "until further notice."

This step was taken because Baghdad obtained "evidence of Tehran's involvement in the attacks on Saudi Arabia" in September, carried out from Iraqi territory, the Shafaq News portal claims.

According to its source, the order to close the checkpoints on the border with Iran was issued personally by the country's prime minister, Ali al-Zeidi. The Iraqi authorities believe that the Islamic republic is not only involved in the strike on the Saudi East-West oil pipeline, but also imported into the border areas components for assembling drones, which were later used for attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The official authorities of Iraq and Iran have not yet commented on this information.

The strike on the East-West oil pipeline was carried out on September 11. The next day, September 12, the Iraqi prime minister removed from office the commander of the operational command of Maysan province after confirmation of data that the drones that attacked the pipeline had been launched from its territory.

Source: TASS

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