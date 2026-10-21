 Mass die-off of sturgeon recorded in the Caspian Sea | 1news.az
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Mass die-off of sturgeon recorded in the Caspian Sea

1news Staff08:40 - Today
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Mass die-off of sturgeon recorded in the Caspian Sea

In Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, on the coast of the Caspian Sea, the carcasses of 173 sturgeon fish have been found.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Kazinform agency, they were discovered on October 20 in the Karakiya district during an inspection of the coastline in the direction of the port of Kuryk.

According to specialists, a strong western wind washed the fish ashore. At the same time, the exact causes of the sturgeon's death have not yet been established.

Specialists are taking samples of seawater and biological materials for examination. At the same time, work is underway to collect and dispose of the fish washed ashore.

Earlier, the carcasses of 12 dead seals were found on the Caspian coast.

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