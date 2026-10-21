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The U.S., Ukraine, and Europe have agreed on an approach to settling the conflict with Russia

1news Staff09:20 - Today
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The U.S., Ukraine, and Europe have agreed on an approach to settling the conflict with Russia

At a meeting in Oslo, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European countries agreed on a common position regarding steps to settle the conflict and further engagement with Russia.

This was reported by Axios correspondent Ravid on the social network X.

According to him, Ukraine presented new ideas and proposals, which the parties discussed in detail.

The meeting participants also made significant progress in agreeing on a coordinated approach to engagement with Russia and to advancing the diplomatic process.

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