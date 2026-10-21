Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Azerbaijan has added 31 Turkish citizens to its list of "undesirable persons."

1news.az reports this citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It is reported that, taking into account statements made through various social networks and internet platforms against the sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership of Azerbaijan, calling for the violent change of power, as well as for violent actions on the grounds of religious radicalism and the incitement of religious hatred and enmity, the Turkish citizens listed below have been declared "undesirable persons" in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and they are banned from entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Ahmet Barış İyison – head of the company İyison Medya and of the Gazeteciabi project

Cem Özyurt – blogger

Akın Duru – employee of TV8 and Acunmedya

Dursun Eker – journalist, File Prodüksiyon Hizmetleri

Adem Özköse – journalist, political analyst, writer

Muhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative of the magazine and media group "Köklü Değişim"

Cüneyt Sezer – blogger, sociologist, publicist and political analyst

Serhat Koyuncu – public figure

Mikail Ayyıldız – religious writer and researcher

Ahi Aratoğlu – researcher, writer, poet and sociologist

Muharrem Çavuş – chairman of the youth wing of the AK Parti in Boğaziçi (2020–2025)

Fatih Erbakan – chairman of the Yeniden Refah party

Yahya Uğraş – deputy chairman of the HÜDA PAR party

Aydın Binboğa – economist, politician

Hakkı Eren – journalist of "Köklü Değişim"

Sait Seyitoğlu – head of the department for financial and administrative affairs of the HÜDA PAR party in Batman

Mehmet Boynukalın – professor of theology at Marmara University, imam-hatib of the Hagia Sophia mosque

Okan Aytaş – journalist, owner of the company Finansopia Medya

Mert Armağan – journalist

Yaşar Yavuz – journalist of the publications Yeni Şafak, Dirili Postası, Referans

Ahmet Sırrı Arvas – poet, journalist, writer

Yusuf Kaplan – writer, journalist

Erdinç Tegmen – owner of the company "Erte Medya"

Ahmet Çakar – sports commentator, former football referee

Halil Atakan Ay – theologian

İsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET, the newspaper "Yeni Şafak"

Murat Şahin – host of programs on Akit TV

İrfan Kaya Ülger – host of programs on Akit TV

Fatin Dağıstanlı – host of programs on Akit TV

Ömer Ulutaş – chairman of the Toprak party

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – member of parliament

In response to appeals directed against the Republic of Azerbaijan and activities inciting enmity, appropriate measures will continue to be taken, the statement notes.