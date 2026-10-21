“A historical mistake has been corrected”: Mirziyoyeva commented on the law on improving the Uzbek alphabet - PHOTO

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today signed the law on improving the Uzbek alphabet based on the Latin script.

This was reported by the head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her Instagram account, emphasizing that in this way “a longstanding historical mistake has been corrected.”

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that this issue had caused disputes for many years, and there was no end in sight: “Speaking on December 11, 2023, at a conference dedicated to the legacy of the Jadids, I put forward an initiative to refine the alphabet and expressed the opinion that the time had come to put an end to these discussions.

Of course, changes are never easy, and it is entirely natural that they may provoke objections or concerns. But, believe me, we had no other way to eliminate the shortcomings of our writing system and strengthen the position of our native language in the digital space.

Will all documents now have to be changed? Not at all. We have chosen the path of minimizing costs: all current documents, the national currency and securities will retain their validity, while textbooks, signs and signposts will be replaced gradually, as their service life expires.

The adoption of this law precisely on October 21 carries a deep symbolic meaning. I am confident that our improved alphabet will serve to realize the dream of our enlightener ancestors — raising the literacy of young people and strengthening the authority of our language.

I congratulate all of you on the Day of the Uzbek Language!”