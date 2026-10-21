Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a peace deal with the loss of territories — VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelensky answered in the affirmative when asked whether Ukraine is ready to accept a peace deal that would entail the loss of part of its former territories.

"Yes. If right now we have to freeze everything, I think it's a real way to end this war," Zelensky replied to a question from a Fox News journalist about whether he would accept a peace deal "that freezes everything as it is now," while he keeps "75% of his country or more regardless of how it all started."