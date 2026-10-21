Zangilan City Day Celebrated with the Support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Zangilan City Day was celebrated for the first time in the city of Zangilan with cultural and public events.

The events organized on October 20 to mark this significant occasion were attended by Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts; Murad Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture; a delegation from the Karabakh Revival Fund; family members of martyrs; heads and representatives of government institutions operating in the area; and residents of Zangilan and neighboring districts.

The celebrations were jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, with the support of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in these districts and the financial and organizational support of the Karabakh Revival Fund.

As part of City Day, the Plov Festival, the photo exhibition “Zangilan – On the Wings of Time,” creative activities for children, and a theatrical performance were held at the Zangilan Congress Center. At the end of the day, a festive concert celebrating national music, dance, and patriotism was presented. The events concluded with musical performances and a fireworks display.

The organization of City Day celebrations in the liberated territories contributes to the revival of the region, the revitalization of public and cultural life, and the meaningful use of leisure time by residents returning to their ancestral homes.

The Karabakh Revival Fund continues to support initiatives in this area, contributing to the preservation and promotion of the region’s rich cultural heritage.