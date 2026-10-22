U.S. reduces military presence at Middle East bases

In recent days, the United States has been reducing the number of its service members at bases in the Middle East region.

This was reported by the NBC News television channel, citing sources.

According to their information, the withdrawal of troops affected bases in Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait. In addition, on October 21 the heads of some U.S. diplomatic missions in the Middle East were notified that their missions would have to operate with reduced staffing levels, the channel indicated.

NBC News sources noted that the reduction in the number of American military personnel and diplomatic mission staff is similar to the process of withdrawing personnel that preceded the start of the U.S. military operation against Iran in February.

"We regularly reposition American service members and resources for the purposes of optimization. We do not discuss these movements," Timothy Hawkins, a representative of the U.S. Central Command, told the channel.

Source: TASS