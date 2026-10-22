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Trump says the U.S. is not holding talks with Iran

1news Staff08:50 - Today
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Trump says the U.S. is not holding talks with Iran

Washington is not holding talks with Tehran. This was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"No, I don't think we are holding talks with [Iran]. One way or another, something will happen fairly soon. Most people believe it will be after the elections, we'll see what happens," he said, answering questions from journalists.

Quotes from the American leader were distributed by the White House press pool.

Source: TASS

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