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The U.S. and Israel are preparing new strikes on Iran

1news Staff09:55 - Today
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The U.S. and Israel are preparing new strikes on Iran

American and Israeli military officials have drawn up plans to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the publication, consideration is being given to carrying out a short and intense military operation, in which strikes could be delivered against nuclear and energy facilities, missile systems, and drones.

Some American officials believe that a three-day campaign could inflict significant economic damage on Iran and thereby force Tehran to make concessions during negotiations.

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