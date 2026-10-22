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Trump: A Ukraine settlement is closer than ever

1news Staff10:12 - Today
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Trump: A Ukraine settlement is closer than ever

There are still many stages to go on the path to a Ukrainian settlement, but right now it is closer than ever, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We have many steps ahead, but it (a settlement) is closer than ever," Trump said, as quoted by the White House press pool.

Earlier, talks between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded in St. Petersburg. On the Russian side, the talks were also attended by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.

Source: RIA Novosti

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