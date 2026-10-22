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Journalist in Georgia accused of sabotage over statements about Azerbaijan

1news Staff11:50 - Today
Journalist in Georgia accused of sabotage over statements about Azerbaijan

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has detained Dito (Domenti) Chubinidze, a journalist with the publication "Asaval-Dasavali," on charges of sabotage and high treason.

This was announced at a special briefing at the country's Prosecutor General's Office, Sputnik Georgia reports.

According to the investigation, since February 2026 Chubinidze has been actively spreading disinformation and fabricated data through the media and social networks. In particular, the journalist claimed that the Prime Minister of Georgia had allegedly handed over to Azerbaijan part of the Keshikchi-dag (David Gareji) complex as part of some "secret agreement."

The agency emphasized that through his actions Chubinidze deliberately damaged the legitimate interests of the state and obstructed the normal work of state bodies, as well as of the governmental commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The detainee faces punishment of up to four years in prison.

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