 New detentions in Turkey in financial fraud case | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

New detentions in Turkey in financial fraud case

1news Staff12:15 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
New detentions in Turkey in financial fraud case

Detentions are continuing in Turkey as part of an investigation into illegal transactions on the stock market.

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement agencies carried out a new operation, as a result of which 31 people were taken into custody.

The new detentions followed yesterday's statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the authorities do not intend to turn a blind eye to violations. «We will not act on the principle: “One hand washes the other”,» Turkish media quoted the president as saying.

Erdogan also stated the need to take measures so that violations do not spread and cause further damage.

The investigation is being conducted by the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office, the unit for cases of terrorism financing and money laundering. The grounds for expanding the case were reports by Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) and written appeals.

The investigation is examining transactions involving shares of 4 companies:

Işıklar Enerji ve Yapı Holding AŞ (IEYHO);

Vişne Madencilik Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (VSNMD);

Odine Solutions Teknoloji Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ (ODINE);

Tera Finansal Yatırımlar Holding AŞ (TRHOL).

Among those involved in the case is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of Altınbaş Holding, Inan Altınbaş, who was detained during the first wave of the operation.

The list of detainees includes representatives of investment and management companies, as well as financial specialists.

Source: TRT

Share:
694

In focus

President's Diary

Elchin Yusubov relieved of his post as the President's special representative in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

Politics

The Milli Majlis expressed its position on mass protests and facts of human rights violations in France

President's Diary

Orkhan Mammadov appointed head of the Executive Power of the Yardimli district

Politics

Armenia's NSS: Azerbaijani citizen got lost and ended up in Armenia — authorities working on his return

World

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen servicemen

We shall see: Pashinyan responds to threats from EAEU member states

New detentions in Turkey in financial fraud case

Pashinyan calls Armenia's current relations with the EAEU a challenge

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Death toll from flooding in Istanbul rises

Armed men kidnap 20 police trainees in Pakistan

In Ecuador, a cross fell on a church rector during a service - VIDEO

Latest news

Pashinyan: The lost shepherd has already been handed over to the Azerbaijani side

Today, 14:10

The Milli Majlis expressed its position on mass protests and facts of human rights violations in France

Today, 14:05

Fraud suspect to be extradited from Germany to Azerbaijan

Today, 13:48

FIFA: Azerbaijan is fully ready for the U-15 World Cup - VIDEO

Today, 13:45

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen servicemen

Today, 13:35

Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to a number of laws related to startups

Today, 13:25

Pashinyan allows for early elections in Armenia for the sake of a new Constitution and a peace treaty

Today, 13:10

We shall see: Pashinyan responds to threats from EAEU member states

Today, 12:50

Elchin Yusubov relieved of his post as the President's special representative in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly

Today, 12:37

Orkhan Mammadov appointed head of the Executive Power of the Yardimli district

Today, 12:30

Pashinyan rules out delaying the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan

Today, 12:17

New detentions in Turkey in financial fraud case

Today, 12:15

Pashinyan calls Armenia's current relations with the EAEU a challenge

Today, 12:10

White House demands resumption of barrier construction on the border with Mexico

Today, 12:05

Yerevan assesses the consequences of higher gas prices from Russia

Today, 12:00

Journalist in Georgia accused of sabotage over statements about Azerbaijan

Today, 11:50

Ten members of opposition party arrested in Armenia ahead of elections

Today, 11:30

Most tourists come to Azerbaijan from these countries: STATISTICS

Today, 11:05

IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2031 will be 2.5%

Today, 10:55

Armenian officials discuss preparations for TRIPP design work in Syunik

Today, 10:37
All news