Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, at a government session, called Yerevan's current relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) a challenge.

A report by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the possible consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with respect to Armenia notes that Yerevan's plans to join the European Union will lead to a deterioration of the country's economic indicators and cause a conflict between different legal regimes.

"Armenia is seeing fairly good economic activity. There are, of course, challenges as well. Right now the challenge is our relations within the EAEU, on which we will, of course, work in the future," Pashinyan stated, Sputnik Armenia reports.

In this context, according to him, the government's entire policy will be aimed at ensuring economic dynamism and strengthening Armenia's sovereignty and independence.

"These are not only compatible concepts, but one stems from the other, they are interconnected. In addition, the process of diversifying our economic ties is going quite well. The available data gives hope that they will deepen in the future," the Armenian prime minister believes.

The parliament of Armenia, which is a member of the EAEU, in March 2025 passed a law on launching the process of the country's accession to the European Union. In April of the same year it was approved by the republic's president, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a press conference that Yerevan should decide as soon as possible on the question of participation in the EU or the EAEU, allowing for the possibility of an "intelligent divorce." According to him, a referendum on this issue could be held.

In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated to journalists on May 11 that Armenia remains a full member of the EAEU, and that holding a referendum is possible only if an "objective necessity" arises.

After that, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that some work is underway in Armenia on transitioning to EU standards, and that if the country begins to amend technical regulations, then "this will already create certain threats for the EAEU."

At the EAEU summit held on May 29, 2026, in Astana, the leaders of the bloc's member states issued a joint statement that, in particular, spoke of the need to hold a referendum in Armenia as soon as possible on joining the EU or remaining in the EAEU. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following the EAEU summit in Astana that Armenia could lose 14% of its GDP if it leaves the EAEU.