My position has not changed. We shall see.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during a traditional briefing after the government session, commenting on the recent statement by representatives of the EAEU member states.

According to the prime minister, the government of Armenia is focused mainly on the constant, stable development of Armenia and the protection of the independence, as well as the sovereignty, of the Republic of Armenia.

“We will follow this path and the path of diversifying our relations,” Pashinyan said.

In particular, he recalled the law concerning Armenia’s membership in the EU. According to the head of the government, this is one of the few cases when the government supported a legislative initiative of civil society.

The head of the cabinet also pointed to the government’s determination and readiness to protect democracy in the country.

Let us recall that the report of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the possible consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with respect to Armenia notes that Yerevan’s plans to join the European Union will lead to a deterioration of the country’s economic indicators and cause a conflict between different legal regimes.